Winnipeg Police Arrest Man in Connection to 42 Break-Ins

Winnipeg police have laid charges against a man they say is responsible for 42 separate break-ins in the city.

Police say the break-ins took place between December 20, 2019 and February 29, 2020 in downtown Winnipeg. In almost all of the incidents, the victims were home sleeping.

According to the police, the suspect stole debit and credit cards, and would then use the tap feature at stores downtown to make fraudulent purchases. In some of the break-ins, the suspect would scare off the residents inside the home.

Nelson Amiral Ferreira, 32, faces numerous charges, including assaulting a peace officer, disarming a peace officer and resisting arrest.

He remains in custody.