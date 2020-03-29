8 New Probable Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, Two People Recovered











69 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has reported eight new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), bringing the total in the province to 72.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says as of Sunday, one person remains in critical condition in hospital due to the virus, while another person has been admitted to hospital. There has been one death associated with COVID-19 so far in the province and two people have recovered.

New testing site opening in Pine Falls

A new community testing site will open Monday in Pine Falls at École Powerview School at 33 Vincent Street. Hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

There are 15 community testing sites in Manitoba, including six drive-thru locations, with plans to open in more communities in the next week. The public is reminded that a referral to these sites is needed and they are not walk-in clinics.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Watch Sunday’s COVID-19 media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.