Manitoba Reports 24 New Cases of COVID-19, Bringing Total to 96

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has reported 24 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), bringing the total number of cases in the province to 96.

Four people are currently in hospital, including one person in intensive care. The total number of deaths remains at one, while two people have recovered from COVID-19.

Public health investigations are underway to determine additional details and to confirm the possible exposure of these cases.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 1,430 tests over the weekend. As of Monday, a total of 8,550 tests have been performed.

A new public health order is now in effect, limiting the number of people in any public gathering to no more than 10.

Effective April 1, all non-critical businesses in Manitoba have been ordered to close.

New Dauphin testing site opens

A community drive-thru testing site opened Monday in Dauphin at the Manitoba Public Insurance Service Centre, 217 Industrial Road. Hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Another site opened in Pine Falls at École Powerview School, 33 Vincent Street. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

There are 16 community testing sites in Manitoba, including seven drive-thru locations, with plans to open in more communities in the coming days. The public is reminded that a referral to these sites is needed and they are not walk-in clinics.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or (toll-free) at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Watch Monday’s COVID-19 media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.