Manitoba to Allow Alcohol Purchases with Takeout, Delivery Meals

WINNIPEG — Manitobans who are self-isolating and not wanting to venture out will be able to purchase liquor with takeout and delivery meal service.

A new public health order, issued on Monday and taking effect April 1, prohibits all restaurants and other commercial facilities from serving food to customers in their premises.

“We have heard from restaurant owners who have expressed a strong interest in selling wine, beer and single-serve beverages through food takeout or delivery service, and had already started the process of bringing in necessary changes,” said Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton.

“These businesses have been significantly impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 and by allowing this flexibility now, restaurants will be able to offer an additional service to customers when it is needed most.”

The province says liquor delivery and takeout orders will be linked to meal orders and offered by licensed establishments whose primary business is food, such as restaurants. Liquor pricing will be the same as in-dining service menu prices, which will link wine and beer retail to the licensees’ meal service.