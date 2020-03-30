Manitoba to Close Non-Critical Businesses to Slow Spread of COVID-19











WINNIPEG — All non-critical businesses and services are being closed in Manitoba from April 1-14 as the province works to slow the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

“These decisions are not easy ones, but they must be made during this global pandemic to protect the health and safety of all Manitobans,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

“These new orders will ensure critical services are available while taking steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

Starting Wednesday, salons, spas, bars and other establishments are to be closed.

Restaurants will be allowed to remain open for takeout or delivery only.

The closures do not affect health-care facilities, government services, banks, gas stations, manufacturers, liquor stores and other institutions.

At the same time on Monday, the province announced 24 new probable cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 96 in Manitoba.

View list of essential businesses/services (PDF)

• All businesses that are not listed in the schedule of critical services (below) that accompany the order must close between April 1 and April 14.

– This closure order does not prevent these businesses from operating on a remote basis.

– A business may accept orders on the Internet, or over the phone for delivery or pickup, as long as the employees are not working at the place of business.

– The order does not prevent employees or others from coming into the business to perform repairs, to provide security services or to take out items from the business premises if the business is going to operate on a remote basis.

– Nothing in the order restricts the operations of delivery of services by the federal or provincial governments or a municipality.

“We are seeing what is happening in other jurisdictions, and the time to act is now. We must continue to adapt to the situation and change our day-to-day lives to prevent unnecessary illness and further tragedies in Manitoba,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

“These measures will help us reduce the risk and protect all Manitobans during the ongoing pandemic.”

Businesses with questions about how the order and schedule of critical services apply to their operations can visit engagemb.ca for up-to-date information, and to ask questions that will be answered by government officials.

On Monday, new public health order took effect, limiting the number of people in any public gathering to no more than 10.

Watch the announcement:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.