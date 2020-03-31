Manitoba Reports 7 New Cases of COVID-19, Selkirk Hospital Employee Tests Positive











122 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is reporting seven new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the province, bringing the total to 103.

Three people are currently hospitalized, including two in intensive care. Four people have recovered, while one person has died.

A staff member at Selkirk Regional Health Centre has tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed while travelling within Canada. Health officials say the person worked in the health centre’s emergency department and medicine ward from March 19-23.

Public health, occupational health and infection prevention and control staff are working together to investigate this case and followup with all identified close staff and patient contacts.

Dates and times of possible exposure include:

• March 19 from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Selkirk Regional Health Centre Emergency Department;

• March 20 from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Selkirk Regional Health Centre Emergency Department;

• March 21 from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Selkirk Regional Health Centre Emergency Department;

• March 22 from 11:45 p.m. to March 23 7:45 a.m. in the Selkirk Regional Health Centre Emergency Department.

People who had prolonged contact (more than 10 minutes), close (within two metres) contact with the individual when symptomatic will be required to self-isolate for 14 days from the date of last exposure and monitor for symptoms.

Call for medical supply donations

Manitoba health officials are accepting donations of the following medical supplies:

• N95 respirators of various models and sizes, both hospital and industrial grade;

• surgical/procedure masks;

• gloves;

• disposable gowns and

• disinfectants and cleaners.

Supplies must be in the original packaging, clean and in useable condition. Expired supplies are not able to be accepted.

More information on donating supplies can be found online or call 1-833-408-0101.

New testing site in north Winnipeg

Another drive-thru testing site is opening in north Winnipeg at the Manitoba Public Insurance Service Centre at 1284 Main Street. Hours of operation and an opening date will be released later this week.

There are 16 community testing sites in Manitoba, including seven drive-thru locations, with plans to open in more communities in the coming days. The public is reminded that a referral to these sites is needed and they are not walk-in clinics.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or (toll-free) at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Watch Tuesday’s COVID-19 media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.