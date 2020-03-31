City Expanding Annual Active Transportation Schedule











1 Share

The City of Winnipeg is expanding its annual bicycle and active transportation route schedule to help with social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Four designated routes will be operational from Monday, April 6 until Sunday, May 3:

Lyndale Drive – Cromwell Street to Gauvin Street

Scotia Street – Anderson Avenue (at St. Cross Street) to Armstrong Avenue

Wellington Crescent – Academy Road (at Wellington Crescent) to Guelph Street

Wolseley Avenue – Raglan Road to Maryland Street

The city says the routes will still allow for motor vehicle traffic, but only to one block in the designated areas. Vehicle restrictions are normally in place on Sundays from June to September. The restrictions will, therefore, be in place daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until May 3. The routes will be reevaluated at the beginning of May and could be extended.

Community athletic fields closed

The city won’t be opening community athletic fields, such as for soccer and football, as well as basketball courts, tennis courts, baseball diamonds, and skate parks. While the city will not be physically closing these locations, the public is asked to respect the closure of these amenities.

Community centres will also be advised not to organize any programming in these areas.