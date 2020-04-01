Manitoba Fast-Tracking Former Nurses to Help with COVID-19 Pandemic











18 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is removing registration hurdles to get former registered nurses into hospitals to assist with the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba will waive or modify registration requirements for former registered nurses, allowing them to apply for temporary registration during the pandemic on an expedited basis.

“We know the pandemic will place additional strain on the health-care system, and we’re making this regulatory change to ensure former nurses can be called upon to bolster the number of nurses in our hospitals, personal care homes and clinics to provide services to patients,” said Health Minister Cameron Friesen.

Friesen says former nurses have already contacted the province to offer support to their colleagues.

“By coming together and taking the right steps, we can make a real difference and help the health-care system be prepared for the hard work ahead.”

Former registrants of the college should visit crnm.mb.ca/about/covid-19. In addition, application and registration fees will be waived for former registrants applying for temporary registration via this process.

The order to waive or modify the nursing registration requirements will remain in place until there is no longer a serious and immediate threat to public health.