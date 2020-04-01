Police Watchdog Investigating Man’s Death After Arrest in Oxford House













Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died after being arrested by RCMP in Oxford House last week.

Officers responded to a disturbance called March 26 and found an intoxicated man. He was arrested and lodged in a cell at the RCMP detachment in Oxford House shortly before 10 a.m. When officers entered the cell at around 5:48 p.m., they found the suspect unresponsive.

The man was transported to the local nursing station and later to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg, where he passed away on March 28.

RCMP were notified of the death on Monday and contacted the Independent Investigation Unit, who has requested a civilian monitor from the Manitoba Police Commission.

Witnesses or anyone with video footage that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.