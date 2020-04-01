Sandbags Available for Winnipeg Residents as River Levels Rise











22 Shares

Winnipeg residents can now pick up sandbags from the city to protect their properties against overland flooding.

Those property owners at risk of basement, snowmelt or overland flooding van visit the following locations daily between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1220 Pacific Avenue

1539 Waverley Street

960 Thomas Avenue

The city is currently operating two sandbag-making units, with crews currently producing approximately 24,000 sandbags a day.

The city has identified 57 properties at risk of river flooding that may require dikes. Notices have been hand-delivered to those residents and survey crews will be visiting the properties in the coming days to mark the location and elevation of the sandbag dikes that will be potentially required.

The province on Tuesday released its updated flood outlook, predicting moderate flooding on the Red River. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Red River at the James Avenue gauge was 11.87 feet. It’s expected to peak at 19 feet and 20.5 feet depending on future weather events.

Due to rising temperatures and thin ice conditions, the city is warning people to stay away from waterways, including drainage ditches, culverts, streams, creeks, retention ponds and rivers.