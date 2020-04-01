Winnipeg Police Enhance Crime Reporting Process Amid COVID-19











6 Shares

Winnipeg police are taking steps to enhance the existing non-emergency reporting process amid COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Police are expanding online reporting categories from $5,000 to $25,000, while adding a new hit and run reporting category.

Other online reporting categories include thefts, damages, frauds and retail thefts.

These measures are part of a plan to maintain the health and wellbeing of frontline officers.

Police have also expanded telephone reporting categories from $5,000 to $25,000. Telephone reports will be accepted for non-domestic theft, mischief and damage events that are not in progress.

WPS Virtual Police Response will now accept non-domestic assault and robbery events that are not in progress where the suspect is unknown.

Citizens reporting a non-domestic assault or robbery which is not in progress, should still call the Winnipeg Police Service non-emergency line at (204) 986-6222. If your report is suitable for VPR an officer will contact you directly.

Citizens reporting a non-domestic theft, mischief or damage under $25,000 which is not in progress, should directly contact (204) 986-8666, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (excluding holidays).