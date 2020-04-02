Manitoba Reports 40 New COVID-19 Cases as More Health-Care Staff Test Positive











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has 40 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), bringing the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in the province to 167.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said on Thursday three additional staff at Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg and Betel Home Gimli have tested positive. That’s resulted in 40 health-care workers being sent home to self-isolate and monitor their symptoms, depending on their exposure.

Roussin says due to the positive case at Betel Home in Gimli, nine residents are showing symptoms of respiratory illness and are being tested for the cause of their illnesses. The home has implemented additional infection prevention and control measures to isolate affected patients.

As of Thursday, five people are currently hospitalized including four in intensive care. 11 people have recovered from COVID-19, while the number of deaths remains at one.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 1,300 tests Wednesday. As of April 2, a total of 11,327 tests have been performed.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen confirmed in a tweet that the backlog of testing at the lab has been completed.

Proud to confirm the backlog on #COVID19 testing is completely eliminated. All incoming tests are now processed within 48 hours of arrival. Thanks to the people at Cadham Lab for the hard work and long hours you put in to more than double capacity over the last week. #Covid19mb pic.twitter.com/41dQSS86zc — Cameron Friesen (@CameronFriesen) April 2, 2020

Health-care workers subject to expanded PPE

In the coming days, health-care workers working in patient care roles at facilities, including at hospitals, long-term care facilities, health centres, nursing stations, Access Centres and COVID-19 testing locations, will be required to expand their use of procedure masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE).

New screening procedures are being implemented for staff working in acute and long-term care facilities. Implementation of these measures has begun and will involve asking staff about travel history, exposure to COVID-19 positive cases, any symptoms they may have and having their temperature taken at the start of their shift. Staff who are required to come and go during the course of their shift may be re-screened upon re-entry into facilities and service areas.

Two testing sites closing, new drive-thru opening

Beginning Friday, Access Transcona and Access Fort Garry will stop operating as testing sites and return to their regular process of providing primary and episodic care to patients.

The closures come with the opening of a new drive-thru testing site at the Manitoba Public Insurance service centre at 1284 Main Street. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Other Winnipeg locations include:

• Mount Carmel Clinic, 886 Main Street

• Access Winnipeg West, 280 Booth Drive

• MPI’s Bison Drive Service Centre, 15 Barnes Street

For a list of all testing sites, visit gov.mb.ca.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.