U of M Campaign Sets Fundraising Record at $626M













WINNIPEG — The University of Manitoba has raised more than $626 million in the largest-ever fundraising campaign in Manitoba history.

The Front and Centre campaign was launched in 2015 and moved well beyond its $500 million goal. Donations came from 62,075 individuals and from 48 different countries around the world.

“At the heart of this campaign are the donors who have put the work of University of Manitoba faculty and staff front and centre, magnifying their impact in our province and in communities around the world,” says president and vice-chancellor Dr. David T. Barnard.

“This generosity was amplified by our volunteers — students, faculty, staff, community members, and the president’s campaign team — who together have achieved something truly remarkable for our province.”

The campaign’s goal was to raise funds for the school’s Indigenous education and research, to advance scientists and scholars in their future discoveries, graduate student support and to create places and spaces.

Paul Soubry, Front and Centre campaign chair and president and CEO of NFI Group Inc., says the campaign’s goal seemed daunting five years ago.

“But, in true Manitoba tradition, where there’s a will, there is a way,” he said. “It’s amazing what can be accomplished and how we can surpass even the loftiest of goals.”

“We know we’re all having a rough ride right now. We thought long and hard about whether it was the right time to share the success of the Front and Centre campaign. We went ahead because it feels good to take a moment to embrace good news — news that speaks to the strength of community.”

