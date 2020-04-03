New Platform Helps Businesses, Customers Connect Amid COVID-19











A Winnipeg company has launched an online directory to connect consumers with businesses that are still operating in the midst of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Bold Commerce is behind Buylocal.ly — a platform that rounds up businesses and their offerings based on a user’s location.

The free directory not only provides the operating hours of a store or restaurant, but lists options for contactless delivery/pick-up and what services are currently being offered. As of April 1 in Manitoba, non-critical businesses either can’t operate or can only provide minimal service.

“We heard loud and clear from our customers and others in the local community that there was a growing need for a consolidated and go-to resource that would help both businesses and consumers quickly and easily discover restaurants, shops, and services that remain operational amid the pandemic,” said Yvan Boisjoli, CEO and co-founder of Bold Commerce.

Customers can search the website based on location or postal code and can narrow their search results by category such as restaurants, retail, and health. Users can also filter their search to only show businesses offering curbside pickup, delivery, or dedicated hours for senior citizens.

More than 500 local businesses are already listed, with many more being added daily.

“Winnipeg is an amazing place, knowing that people and businesses like Bold Commerce are creating and executing ideas like buylocal.ly,” said Bobby Mottola, managing partner of Academy Hospitality, and president and Owner of Pizzeria Gusto.

“This platform helps keep our staff working and allows us to continue making food, which in turn provides comfort and normalcy at the dinner table for our guests.”

Any local organizations, Chambers of Commerce, or others looking to use Buylocal.ly for community initiatives can contact Suzy Bodiroga at suzy.bodiroga@boldcommerce.com.