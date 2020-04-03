Second COVID-19 Death in Manitoba, 15 New Probable Cases











WINNIPEG — A second person has died related to COVID-19 (coronavirus) as the province announced 15 additional cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 182.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says the second death is a Winnipeg man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions.

Nine people remain in hospital, six of which are in intensive care. 11 people have recovered from COVID-19 and six cases are from community transmission.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 634 tests Thursday. As of April 3, a total of 11,952 tests have been performed.

Companies donate medical supplies

Eight companies have donated medical supplies for health-care workers one day after the province put out the request. Donations received include:

2,570 N95 masks

3,110 surgical and procedure masks

9,300 gloves

202 bottles of hand sanitizer

Donations of the following supplies are still being welcomed:

N95 respirators of various models and sizes, both hospital and industrial grade;

surgical/procedure masks;

gloves;

disposable gowns and

disinfectants and cleaners.

Supplies must be in original packaging, clean and in useable condition. Expired supplies are not able to be accepted.

Campground reservations postponed

The Manitoba government will postpone remaining dates for making campground reservations. Sessions scheduled for April 6 and April 8 will be rescheduled later. Existing campground, group-use and yurt reservations are still valid, but may be cancelled if the situation changes.

Health officials are recommending Manitobans to remain within or close to their home communities. This includes limiting travel, even within Manitoba, to essential trips only. Services at smaller health centres could be strained if seasonal visitors become ill.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.