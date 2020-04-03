Manitoba Sets Guidelines to Fill Sandbags During COVID-19 Pandemic











WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has set procedures for municipalities to safely fill sandbags in response to flooding during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

“This spring, we are potentially facing the unique challenge of fighting a high water event while at the same time slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler.

“We are rising to that challenge and have developed a creative and innovative solution to ensure sandbagging will be undertaken while keeping Manitobans safe.?”

The following precautions can be incorporated into sandbag and water-filled barrier procedures:

Social distancing with a minimum of six feet or two metres,

Availability of adequate hand-washing and washroom facilities,

Regular disinfecting of surfaces,

Alteration to work methods,

Use of appropriate personal protective equipment,

Assurance sick workers self-isolate for 14 days, and

Preparation for a number of workers to be sick at the same time.

The province says it may assign specific duties for regular cleaning of common surfaces, tools and facilities at provincial worksites. A co-ordinated approach with the construction industry, suppliers and consultants is underway to ensure the safety of everyone involved in response efforts.