12 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba; 14 Health-Care Workers Test Positive











1 Share

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has 12 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), bringing the total to 194 in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said Saturday 14 Manitoba health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19. Twelve of those are Winnipeg workers, while the other two are at Betel Home in Gimli and at the Selkirk Regional Health Centre.

Testing has been completed on the residents of Betel Home and it confirms no residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Ten people remain in hospital and six are in intensive care. Seventeen people have recovered from COVID-19 and two people have died.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 567 tests Friday. As of April 4, a total of 12,514 tests have been performed.

New isolation centre opens at Winnipeg hotel

The province has opened an isolation centre for people who need additional support self-isolating. The first centre has been set up in a Winnipeg hotel and will begin accepting individuals this weekend.

The centre will be offered to people who may have been exposed or who are COVID-19 positive and require a dedicated space where they can self-isolate.

“These centres will adhere to the public health guidelines and guests will be required to self-isolate in their rooms at all times,” the province said in a release.

“Isolation centres will use enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices. All social and physical distancing practices will be adhered to and centres will practice zero-contact services wherever possible.”

An additional centre is planned for Brandon.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Watch Saturday’s COVID-19 media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.