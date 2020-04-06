Two People in Hospital After Sargent Avenue Apartment Fire











WINNIPEG — A fire at a four-storey apartment block on Sargent Avenue early Monday sent two people to hospital.

The blaze broke out in the 700 block at around 5:50 a.m., sending flames and heavy smoke to emit from the complex as firefighters arrived on scene.

A second alarm was called and additional emergency personnel responded to rescue several occupants. Ladder crews also rescued one individual from a third-floor window.

“Due to deteriorating conditions, all crews were forced to exit the structure briefly and transition to a defensive attack. Once conditions improved, crews were once again able

to enter the building and fight the fire from the interior,” the city said in a release.

The fire was declared under control in about an hour.

One person went to hospital in critical condition and the other is listed in stable condition. Seven other people were assessed by paramedics, but didn’t require hospitalization.

Winnipeg Transit provided temporary shelter for the evacuees, who unfortunately won’t be able to return to the building. The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services was deployed in order to connect them with available resources.

The city says several were also rescued, including one that required oxygen and was later reunited with its owner. Winnipeg Animal Services was called to the scene to provide care for the other animals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.