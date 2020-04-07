Jets Sign Defenceman Dylan Samberg to Three-Year, Entry-Level Deal











11 Shares

The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Dylan Samberg to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Samberg, 21, was drafted by the Jets in the second round (43rd overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft and just completed his junior season with the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs.

The Hermantown, Minnesota native recorded his highest points (21) and assists (20) totals in 2019-20 despite playing in just 28 games. Samberg’s 20 assists were the second-most on the Bulldogs, but the early cancellation of the NCAA hockey season ended UMD’s hopes for a third straight NCAA championship.

The deal, beginning next season, will see Samberg earn an average annual salary of $1,175,000 U.S.