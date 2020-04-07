Manitoba Temporarily Suspending Repayment of Student Aid Loans











WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is suspending repayment of Manitoba Student Aid loans for six months to reduce the financial burden on post-secondary students during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

“During these uncertain times, Manitobans need to pull together to help each other,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

“While people, businesses and organizations across our province co-operate to try to flatten the curve on COVID-19 and reduce its spread, it’s important that our government also do its part to assist those carrying a heavier financial burden during this public health emergency. With this suspension of loan repayments, we are giving a helping hand to Manitobans who have invested in post-secondary education.”

All repayments under the Manitoba Student Aid Program were suspended as of April 1 through September 30. The suspension of repayments will defer the collection of up to $7 million for 2020-21.

Manitoba Student Aid loan disbursements, including tuition and grant payments, will continue to be made to students as scheduled while repayments are suspended.