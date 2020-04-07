Third COVID-19 Death in Manitoba as Cases Rise to 217











WINNIPEG — A third Manitoban has died from complications due to COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says the latest death is a man in his 60s from Winnipeg who had underlying medical conditions and was listed in intensive care.

Public health officials also announced 13 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 217.

Twelve people remain in hospital, including six in intensive care. Twenty-one people have recovered from the virus.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 781 tests Monday. A total of 14,280 tests have been performed since early February.

Respiratory outbreak at Health Sciences Centre

Public health officials are investigating a respiratory outbreak at Health Sciences Centre.

Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer with Shared Health, said the outbreak occurred in a medicine unit.

“Eight staff, and three patients with symptoms have been tested to determine the cause of their illness,” Siragusa said. “A test for COVID-19 was also included.”

Siragusa said the staff members are a mix of doctors and nurses.

One staff member and one additional patient, who didn’t have symptoms, have also been tested.

Those who are awaiting test results have been instructed to self-isolate for 14 days at home.

Siragusa said none of the staff who have been testing were working at the hospital while they were symptomatic.

COVID-19 assessment clinics on the way

The province is establishing assessment clinics for COVID-19 positive patients. These sites will offer primary care services on an appointment basis for anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath.

In addition to the primary care space, these locations will also serve as designated testing sites in a separate area at the site to support additional capacity for testing.

The first Community COVID-19 Testing Site and Assessment Clinic in Winnipeg will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8 at the St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool and Fitness Centre at 644 Parkdale St. When this site opens, Access Winnipeg West will once again focus on primary care and community health services, and will no longer be a designated community testing site for COVID 19.

Regular community screening locations are listed on the province’s website.

Medical supplies still needed

The province is putting the call out again for medical supplies, including:

• N95 masks,

• surgical masks,

• gloves,

• medical gowns, and

• additional medical supplies to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

Manitoba manufacturers or businesses able to provide supplies or prepared to re-tool and rapidly scale up production lines to develop products made in Manitoba to help in the fight against COVID-19 can go to the online submission form at manitoba.ca/covid19supplies. Once visiting the site, businesses should wait to be contacted by the procurement office.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Watch Tuesday’s COVID-19 media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.