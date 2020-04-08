20 Manitoba Health-Care Workers Test Positive for COVID-19; Recoveries on the Rise











WINNIPEG — Social distancing measures appear to be making an impact in Manitoba, as nearly 70 people have now recovered from COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Health officials on Wednesday announced four new probable cases of the virus, bringing the total to 221 in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says 69 people have recovered — up from 21 on Tuesday. There are now 149 active cases.

He also noted 12 people remain in hospital, including six in intensive care.

Three people have died.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 477 tests Tuesday. A total of 14,708 tests have been performed since early February.

20 health-care workers test positive

Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer with Shared Health, says 20 health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Eighteen of those workers are in the Winnipeg health region, while two are in the Interlake-Eastern region. Ten of the Winnipeg workers are from the Health Sciences Centre and were exposed during an outbreak in a medicine unit. Four patients in that unit have also tested positive.

“Manitobans are reminded this is not the time to let their guard down,” the province said in a release.

“Actions taken today will affect case numbers in the weeks ahead. All Manitobans must remain vigilant to flatten the curve of this virus. This weekend is normally busy with gatherings for Easter or Passover celebrations. However, families are reminded that gatherings with anyone from outside your household are strongly discouraged.”

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.