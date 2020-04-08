Home » The Canadian Press » Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tests Positive for COVID-19

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tests Positive for COVID-19

April 8, 2020 7:00 AM | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

Marta Morgan

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marta Morgan speaks as Minister of Transport Marc Garneau, left, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, look on as they hold a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

OTTAWA — Canada’s deputy minister of foreign affairs has tested positive for COVID-19.

Marta Morgan has been the top official in the department for just under a year, after leading the Immigration Department, and is the first woman to hold the job.

Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne shared the diagnosis on Twitter.

He wished Morgan a full and speedy recovery and called her an invaluable part of the foreign-affairs team.

Several ministers and MPs have isolated themselves out of concern that they have the respiratory illness but Morgan is the most senior Canadian government figure to test positive.

Champagne himself was tested for COVID-19 when he fell ill in March, following a tour of Latvia, Ukraine and Poland, but the results came back negative.

CP - The Canadian Press


