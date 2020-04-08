Manitoba 150 Celebrations Put on Hold Due to COVID-19











14 Shares

WINNIPEG — The province is pausing Manitoba 150 celebrations in the wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

“As Manitobans, we all love our beautiful summers and we were looking forward to celebrating Manitoba’s 150th anniversary, but right now, health and safety must come first,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

“We know this is a difficult time for Manitobans, but we will get through this. We look forward to the days when we can reunite with our friends and neighbours to keep celebrating our great province.”

Monique LaCoste and Stuart Murray, co-chairs of the Manitoba 150 Host Committee, announced all remaining events and public activities associated Manitoba 150 are being postponed, but funding will remain in place to support community projects and events when public health advice advises it is once again safe to hold large public gatherings.

The Unite 150 Concert, scheduled for June 27 at the Manitoba Legislative Building, will be rescheduled in 2021.

The province said it will cover up to 50 percent of eligible funding for organizations under the province’s ‘Community Festivals and Events’ program that must cancel their events due to COVID-19.