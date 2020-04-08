Manitoba Investing $5M into COVID-19 Research Fund













WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is funding $5 million in COVID-19 (coronavirus) research through Research Manitoba.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen announced Wednesday the funding will go towards a clinical trial to see if a commonly used drug can safely treat COVID-19.

“The fund will also provide support for local researchers to develop solutions to health-care issues in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research and several partners launched a funding opportunity in February for 10 clinical research professionals to test therapies to mitigate the rapid spread of COVID-19.

“This virus is one of the most serious public health emergencies the world has faced in many years,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

“This fund will ensure important research can take place to help fight this virus and develop new ways to identify and treat patients, as well as develop strong partnerships to move this work forward.”

More than $3.5 million will be used to support clinical and applied research including $700,000 for Manitoba’s first COVID-19 clinical trial at the University of Manitoba for a drug to fight this virus.

An additional $500,000 will be invested in partnerships with industry and philanthropic sources supporting existing trials based in Manitoba but with sites across Canada and in seven other countries around the world, Friesen said, adding $1 million will be invested in COVID-19 innovation projects including looking at the development of diagnostic tools.