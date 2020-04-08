Manitoba Seeking Nitrile, Vinyl Gloves in COVID-19 Battle











1 Share

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is urgently seeking nitrile gloves and vinyl gloves to support preparation efforts in response to COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The province is specifically looking to purchase gloves and other medical supplies from the health and wellness industry.

“Businesses such as dentist offices, salons, therapy clinics or all other groups that are no longer using personal protective equipment are asked to contact the provincial government immediately to fulfil this need,” the province said in a release.

Shared Health has also issued a call to businesses who have personal protective equipment on hand. If the supplies are in original packaging, clean and in usable condition, and you are interested in donating the requested items, reach out by visiting sharedhealthmb.ca/covid19/supply-donations.

Drop-off locations exist across Manitoba in Winnipeg, Brandon, Portage la Prairie, Selkirk, Winkler and Steinbach.