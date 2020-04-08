MPI Will Pay for Vehicle Cleaning Before and After Repairs











22 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Public Insurance will pay some auto repair shops to clean and disinfect a customer’s vehicle before and after repairs are completed, in an effort to protect against COVID-19 (coronavirus).

“A special allowance will be paid to the participating shops, as we continue to ensure our customers’ safety is ensured,” said Ben Graham, president and CEO of MPI.

“This was the right thing to do and we thank the repair trade associations for their assistance and cooperation. Customers need not worry about the condition of their vehicle when it’s returned to them. Together, we can all work on flattening the COVID-19 curve.”

The pre, and post-repair cleaning/sanitization will consist of surfaces frequently touched by a customer:

Exterior/interior door handles

Interior door trim panels

Consoles

Steering wheel

Levers attached to the steering column (signals, cruise control)

Dash including radio/climate controls

Seatbelt buckles

Hood latch and releases

MPI says the allowance applies to all claims submitted for payment beginning April 1. It will remain while the COVID-19 state of emergency is in effect, after which it will be reassessed.