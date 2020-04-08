Woman Working in 911 Call Centre Tests Positive for COVID-19











WINNIPEG — A 911 call taker at the Winnipeg police communications centre has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The woman last worked on April 1 and was tested for the virus on April 4 when she sought medical attention for symptoms.

Police Chief Danny Smyth said Wednesday four other employees have been advised to self-isolate at home out of an abundance of caution. None of the employees, who also last worked on April 1, has developed any symptoms.

Additional staff were brought in to backfill at the call centre to ensure 911 services weren’t disrupted.

Chief Smyth said precautions are now in place to screen communication centre staff when they arrive at work, such as taking their temperatures.

Around 200 employees of the Winnipeg Police Service have either been self-monitoring or self-isolating since the pandemic began in March, including those who have returned from travel. Seven of those employees have since returned to work.

Smyth is unaware of how the civilian member contracted COVID-19, saying public tracing is being handled by Manitoba health officials.