Police Shooting on Lagimodiere Boulevard Sends One Person to Hospital











WINNIPEG — One person has been sent to hospital after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening.

Winnipeg police say the shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue.

Few details are known, but police say the suspect was transported to hospital in unknown condition.

A number of people were also taken into custody.

Photos from the scene showed more than a dozen officers standing near a damaged Jeep and pickup truck on the median.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified.