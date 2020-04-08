Police Shooting on Lagimodiere Boulevard Sends One Person to Hospital

- 72Shares
WINNIPEG — One person has been sent to hospital after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening.
Winnipeg police say the shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue.
Few details are known, but police say the suspect was transported to hospital in unknown condition.
A number of people were also taken into custody.
Photos from the scene showed more than a dozen officers standing near a damaged Jeep and pickup truck on the median.
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified.
