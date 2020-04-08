Home » News » Police Shooting on Lagimodiere Boulevard Sends One Person to Hospital

Police Shooting on Lagimodiere Boulevard Sends One Person to Hospital

April 8, 2020 9:31 PM | News

Winnipeg Police Shooting

Winnipeg police officers converge on the area of Lagimodiere Boulevard near Fermor Avenue for an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

WINNIPEG — One person has been sent to hospital after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening.

Winnipeg police say the shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue.

Few details are known, but police say the suspect was transported to hospital in unknown condition.

A number of people were also taken into custody.

Photos from the scene showed more than a dozen officers standing near a damaged Jeep and pickup truck on the median.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified.


Tags: Crime | Winnipeg Police

