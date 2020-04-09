Canada Goose to Produce 100,000 Gowns for Manitoba Health-Care Workers











249 Shares

Canada Goose is ramping up manufacturing to produce personal protective equipment for frontline health-care workers across Canada, including right here in Manitoba.

The company says it will deliver 1.5 million gowns in total and manufacture at least 60,000 per week, at cost, as part of a contract with the federal government.

Canada Goose will utilize its eight manufacturing facilities across Canada to produce L2 gowns, including at the Winnipeg plant. In Manitoba, the company will produce 100,000 reusable gowns for Shared Health.

Thursday’s announcement comes a day after Shared Health’s Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer, said the province was still waiting on a huge order of PPE.

Canada Goose originally committed to manufacture and donate 14,000 units of gowns and scrubs at no charge. Product shipments to hospitals and health facilities across Canada began this week.

“These unprecedented times call for decisive, collective action and now is the time for Canada to invest in made-in-Canada solutions,” said Dani Reiss, president and CEO, Canada Goose, in a release.