Easter Weekend Hours: What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg













Here’s a rundown of what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule for Good Friday (April 10) and Easter Monday (April 13) in Winnipeg.

Civic Offices

Closed on Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13, 2020

Shopping Centres

Most shopping centres are either closed or operating on a reduced schedule with only essential businesses open due to COVID-19. For individual hours, please check the website of your favourite shopping destination.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

All Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed on Friday, April 10 and Sunday, April 12, 2020. Most Winnipeg locations will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Saturday, with the exception of True North Square, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Friday and Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Resource Management Facility (commercial customers only)

Friday, April 10 — 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, April 13 — 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot hours of operation (residential customers only)

Friday, April 10 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, April 13 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot hours of operation (residential customers only)

Friday, April 10 — Closed

Saturday, April 11 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, April 13 — Closed

Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot hours of operation (residential customers only)

Friday, April 10 — Closed

Saturday, April 11 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, April 13 — Closed

Winnipeg Transit

On Friday, April 10 and on Monday, April 13, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Note: Winnipeg Transit’s spring service change comes into effect on April 12, when routes change to coincide with the opening of the Southwest Transitway. Transit riders are strongly encouraged to explore new routes and schedules on Navigo in advance.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 10, Sunday, April 12, and Monday, April 13. Residents are reminded to practice social distancing when visiting the grounds.