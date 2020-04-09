Manitoba Expanding COVID-19 Testing Criteria to First Responders











WINNIPEG — Expanded testing criteria will see more Manitobans receive a test for COVID-19 (coronavirus), effective immediately.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said expanded testing will begin with first responders experiencing respiratory symptoms, such as paramedics, police and firefighters.

Current testing parameters include people with symptoms who have travelled outside Manitoba in the last 14 days, close contacts of a confirmed case, health-care workers, all patients admitted to hospital with respiratory symptoms, lab workers who have worked with COVID-19 tests, and individuals who live/work in the north, a remote or isolated community, or congregate setting.

The province announced three new probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 224.

Eleven people are currently hospitalized, including five people in intensive care. Roussin said 76 have now recovered from the virus, while the total deaths associated with COVID-19 remains at three.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 551 tests Wednesday. A total of 15,259 tests have been performed since early February.

Testing sites adjusting hours for the long weekend

Several community testing sites have altered hours of operation for the upcoming long weekend. Testing sites in Brandon, Dauphin, Pine Falls and Eriksdale will be closed on Good Friday.

Sites in Thompson, Flin Flon and The Pas will be open daily through the weekend, with reduced hours of 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing sites in Selkirk, Portage la Prairie, Steinbach and Winkler will keep regular hours this weekend.

In Winnipeg, the Mount Carmel Clinic (886 Main Street) will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday, while the three other Winnipeg locations will operate as regularly scheduled throughout the long weekend, as will the assessment clinic at St. James Centennial Pool.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Watch Thursday’s COVID-19 media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.