New Web Portal for Manitoba Students Learning at Home













WINNIPEG — Parents and caregivers of Manitoba children learning at home have a new resource to supplement class lessons with additional material.

My Learning at Home is a web portal that went live Thursday, providing a resource designed to assist families in supporting the work of teachers as they continue to educate students.

“This is a tool to supplement learning, but not to replace the impressive, quality work that teachers are continuing to do remotely for students across the province during this public health emergency,” said Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

The province has suspended in-class learning for K-12 students indefinitely due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

“Learning can be done at home using computers and tablets, allowing parents and caregivers to enhance the education of students with family-centred resources,” added Goertzen. “However, teachers remain the primary guide in helping students learn and meet curriculum expectations. This online portal is another important tool for teaching and learning.”

My Learning at Home is available in English and French as well as for families in French immersion. The new online resource, which will be updated regularly, will grow over time as more resources are developed for Kindergarten through Grade 12.