St. Norbert Farmers’ Market Shifting to Click and Collect Hybrid Model

WINNIPEG — The St. Norbert Farmers’ Market is changing the way it does business in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the market has been deemed an essential service by the province, many customers and vendors can’t make it out physically at this time.

The market has launched a hybrid model, offering both on-site shopping and online ordering. Essential products will be available under the market’s canopy, while other products can be purchased online and picked up.

“Our online market system allows our customers to browse a product list from over 30 local producers, pre-ordering and pre-paying before they head to the market,” said Marilyn Firth, the market’s executive director.

“Pickup will be by a drive-through option, or by coming into the canopy for the order, where vendors (both those in the online market, and those not yet online) will be found.”

More of the market’s producers are having their products added online regularly.

The market says it’s working hard to adjust to the changing needs during the pandemic and is asking customers for patience to work out any hiccups in the coming days and weeks.