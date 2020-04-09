Two Dead, Including 16-Year-Old Girl, After Two Police Shootings in Winnipeg











35 Shares

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — A 16-year-old girl and a man have been killed after two separate shootings involving police in Winnipeg.

Police Chief Danny Smyth said the teen’s death was a tragic ending to a police pursuit that began after a liquor store robbery.

Smyth said a group of people swarmed the store Wednesday evening, grabbing bottles and threatening staff. He alleged they fled from the store in a stolen vehicle.

A nearby police cruiser followed the vehicle and police allege the stolen SUV rammed it. A police chase continued for a few minutes before the stolen vehicle collided with a number of cars and stopped.

Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit said while officers were apprehending people inside the vehicle, an officer shot the teen. She was taken to hospital, where she died.

Two other girls and two boys, ages 15 and 16, were arrested and face charges including robbery and theft of a vehicle.

In the second shooting Thursday morning, Smyth said officers fired at a 36-year-old man while responding to a domestic violence call.

When officers arrived at the home, they heard a woman screaming and in distress, Smyth said. After forcing their way in, officers located a man with a gun, an injured woman and a teenage girl.

Smyth said the officers left the home to try and calm the situation. But the man eventually came out the front door and confronted police, and was shot by an officer.

The man later died in hospital.

The Independent Investigation Unit said it is investigating both shootings.

Smyth said that in general, “deadly use of force is appropriate when an officer fears for their own life or the life and safety of others.”

He added that the watchdog unit will determine what happened.

Twelve officers are being removed from regular duties as part of the investigations, as well as to give them time to process the shootings, Smyth said.

“The police officers involved did not come to work expecting to be involved in shootings.”