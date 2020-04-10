Fourth COVID-19 Death in Manitoba as 6 New Cases Announced











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has reported a fourth COVID-19 (coronavirus) death, as the province announced six new cases on Friday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said the latest death is a Winnipeg man in his 70s with underlying medical conditions.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba now stands at 230, with 134 active cases and 92 recoveries.

Dr. Roussin said 10 people remain in hospital, including five in intensive care.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 962 tests Thursday. A total of 16,220 tests have been performed since early February.

New self-isolation site for Winnipeg’s homeless

A new site opened in Winnipeg Friday for the city’s homeless population to safely self-isolate. The site has 39 units for individuals who have tested positive or are suspected to have COVID-19. The first 10 units opened today, but are not designed for drop-in or self-referral. Clients will access these units with a referral from shelter sites, testing sites or care providers within the health system.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Watch Friday’s COVID-19 media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.