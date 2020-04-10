Multiple Winnipeg Street Closures in Effect This Weekend











1 Share

WINNIPEG — Construction and maintenance crews will be busy this long weekend tending to a number of city streets. Motorists are advised to take note of the following closures.

Eastbound Corydon Avenue, from Renfrew Street to Lindsay Street, will be temporarily closed to traffic from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 for a railway crossing repair.

Alternate routes to get around this closure include Grant Avenue and Academy Road.

Southbound Garry Street, from Ellice Avenue to Portage Avenue, will be temporarily closed from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. this Saturday, April 11 for building construction and maintenance work.

Redwood Avenue, from Charles Street to Aikins Street, will be temporarily closed to traffic from 9 a.m. on Monday, April 13 until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, for landscaping and tree maintenance work. Lanes will be reopened to eastbound and westbound traffic during peak rush hour periods.

Motorists should allow additional travel time to get to their destinations and use alternate routes.