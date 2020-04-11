Morden Teen Killed in Crash with Semi











14 Shares

A 17-year-old girl from Morden, Manitoba has died following a crash involving a semi-trailer truck on Highway 23 in the RM of Roland.

Pembina Valley RCMP say the two-vehicle crash happened Friday at around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Provincial Road 428.

According to police, a northbound vehicle travelling on PR 428 came to a stop at the intersection of Highway 23. The driver then proceeded through the intersection and collided with an eastbound semi.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her 13-year-old male passenger was taken to hospital.

The 50-year-old Steinbach man driving the semi wasn’t injured.

RCMP continue to investigate.