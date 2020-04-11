Manitoba Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases; Province Seeking N95-Type Masks











WINNIPEG — Manitoba health officials are reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), bringing the provincial total to 243.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says eight people remain in hospital, including five in intensive care. There have been four deaths, 96 recoveries and the total active cases has risen to 143.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 175 tests Friday. A total of 16,383 tests have been performed since early February.

Province seeking Manitoba manufacturers for N95-type masks

The Manitoba government is looking for local businesses to produce a new Manitoba-designed mask to enhance the supply of the personal protective equipment for front-line health-care workers in the fight against COVID-19.

A team of medical experts at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre, led by plastic surgeon Dr. Christian Petropolis, have developed a new type of mask that is reusable and as effective as other, commercially produced N95 masks. This new made-in-Manitoba mask has a silicone base and uses an N95 or higher grade filter.

The province is seeking submissions from local manufacturers who will be able to develop an accelerated process to scale the manufacture of these masks and begin production as soon as possible. The province says it’s willing to sign purchase orders of up to $15 million to pre-order the masks and some funds may be available in advance to supplement start-up costs.

The competition rules and specifications are listed at Manitoba.ca/covid19supplies.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Watch Saturday’s COVID-19 media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.