No New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Manitoba











107 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba health officials say no new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) have been identified in Manitoba as of Sunday morning.

The total number of cases province-wide has dropped one to 242 after one probable case has been determined to be a false positive.

Eight people remain in hospital, including four in intensive care. Four people have died, while 96 are listed as recovered.

“Manitobans should not interpret current case numbers to mean the risk of COVID-19 is reduced,” the province said in a release.

“The current statistics may be a reflection of the effect strict social distancing measures have had and reaffirms that these measures must be continued. Manitobans are reminded this is not the time to let their guard down.”

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 850 tests Saturday. A total of 17,221 tests have been performed since early February.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.

While there are no new cases today, we should not interpret this to mean

the risk is reduced. We can continue to #flattenthecurve by not gathering with

family and friends, practicing physical distancing, washing our hands and

covering our cough. #stayhome #COVID19 #covid19MB — Dr. Brent Roussin (@roussin_brent) April 12, 2020