Winnipeg Transit’s Spring Schedule in Effect as New BLUE Line Launches

Winnipeg Transit‘s spring schedule took effect Sunday, while new routes are now running in southwest Winnipeg as part of the new BLUE rapid transit line.
BLUE will travel from downtown to the University of Manitoba and St. Norbert, using the 11-kilometre Southwest Transitway. Passengers can connect to BLUE from community feeder routes that also connect to Pembina Highway.
New routes now operating as of April 12:
- BLUE
- 635 Osborne Village
- 641 Lindenwoods West
- 642 Lindenwoods East
- 649 Chevrier
- 650 McGillivray
- 662 Richmond
- 671 Dalhousie
- 672 Killarney
- 676 Bridgwater/River Road
- 677 Wilkes
- 690 Industrial
- 691 Whyte Ridge
- 693 Waverley Heights
- 694 Wildwood
Existing routes that will change April 12:
- 23 Broadway/William
- 29 Sherbrook/Stafford
- 47 Transcona
- 60 Pembina
- 65 Grant Express
- 66 Grant
- 68 Grosvenor
- 74 Kenaston
- 78 Waverley
- 91 St. Norbert
Routes being replaced that will stop operating April 12:
- 51 St. Vital Centre/University of Manitoba
- 64 Lindenwoods Express
- 72 South Point/University of Manitoba
- 76 St. Vital Centre/University of Manitoba
- 84 Lindenwoods/Fort Rouge Station
- 86 Bridgwater/Fort Rouge Station
- 94 Pembina/Wildwood/Whyte
- 99 City Hall/Windermere
- 109 St. Norbert Dart
- 137 Richmond Super Express
- 161 University Super Express
- 162 Richmond Express
- 163 Waverley Heights Express
- 170 University of Manitoba/St. Norbert/Downtown
- 180 Industrial Express
- 181 Whyte Ridge Express
- 183 Richmond West Express
- 185 Osborne Village Express