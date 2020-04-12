Winnipeg Transit’s Spring Schedule in Effect as New BLUE Line Launches













Winnipeg Transit‘s spring schedule took effect Sunday, while new routes are now running in southwest Winnipeg as part of the new BLUE rapid transit line.

BLUE will travel from downtown to the University of Manitoba and St. Norbert, using the 11-kilometre Southwest Transitway. Passengers can connect to BLUE from community feeder routes that also connect to Pembina Highway.

New routes now operating as of April 12:

BLUE

635 Osborne Village

641 Lindenwoods West

642 Lindenwoods East

649 Chevrier

650 McGillivray

662 Richmond

671 Dalhousie

672 Killarney

676 Bridgwater/River Road

677 Wilkes

690 Industrial

691 Whyte Ridge

693 Waverley Heights

694 Wildwood

Existing routes that will change April 12:

23 Broadway/William

29 Sherbrook/Stafford

47 Transcona

60 Pembina

65 Grant Express

66 Grant

68 Grosvenor

74 Kenaston

78 Waverley

91 St. Norbert

Routes being replaced that will stop operating April 12:

51 St. Vital Centre/University of Manitoba

64 Lindenwoods Express

72 South Point/University of Manitoba

76 St. Vital Centre/University of Manitoba

84 Lindenwoods/Fort Rouge Station

86 Bridgwater/Fort Rouge Station

94 Pembina/Wildwood/Whyte

99 City Hall/Windermere

109 St. Norbert Dart

137 Richmond Super Express

161 University Super Express

162 Richmond Express

163 Waverley Heights Express

170 University of Manitoba/St. Norbert/Downtown

180 Industrial Express

181 Whyte Ridge Express

183 Richmond West Express

185 Osborne Village Express