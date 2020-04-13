Manitoba Guiding Small Businesses, Non-Profits to Federal Support Programs











WINNIPEG — The province has awarded a contract to Winnipeg-based 24-7 Intouch to assist businesses, not-for-profits and charities navigate federal support programs in the face of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The company will operate a secure call centre and help guide organizations and stakeholders to apply for federal support programs, such as the 75 percent wage subsidy and Canada Emergency Business Account, which offers interest-free loans up to $40,000.

“We want to help organizations navigate and leverage the resources available to them so they can be in a better position to rebound from the economic challenges brought on by COVID-19, and continue offering services and creating jobs into the future,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

Pallister estimates more than 65,000 Manitoba businesses are eligible for federal support programs.

The call centre will reach out to identified and prioritized businesses and stakeholders that have been impacted by COVID-19 to offer help, and answer incoming calls and questions.

The call centre phone number and hours of operation will be available in the days ahead.