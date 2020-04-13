Woman Charged in Corydon Avenue Carjacking











Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a woman after a carjacking in the 2000 block of Corydon Avenue on Sunday.

A female was parked at a gas station at around 6:10 p.m. when she was confronted by the knife-wielding suspect. The driver was unharmed, but her vehicle was stolen.

Police spotted the speeding vehicle shortly before it crashed in the area of River Avenue and Mayfair Avenue. The suspect fled on foot, but was arrested after a brief chase.

Jennifer Ashley Clarke, 31, has been charged with numerous offences, including failing to comply with the conditions of a release order and driving while suspended.

She remains in custody.