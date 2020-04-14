Two-Vehicle Crash on Arlington Street Sends Three People to Hospital











WINNIPEG — Several people went sent to hospital Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Arlington Street and Church Avenue.

Winnipeg police say, shortly before 4 p.m., a Dodge Charger was travelling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Church Avenue when it crossed Arlington Street and collided with a Dodge Dart heading south on Arlington Street.

Two people inside the Dart and one person in the Charger were taken to hospital. The female occupant of the Dart was listed in critical condition, while the drivers of each vehicle were listed in stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate and no charges have been laid.