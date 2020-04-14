Goldeyes Sign Outfielder Panas, Pitcher Gorman













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed outfielder Connor Panas and right-handed pitcher John Gorman to the roster.

Panas hit a combined .224 in 33 games last season at two levels of the San Diego Padres’ organization. The Toronto native reached the Triple-A level for the first time in his career, and hit three home runs in 12 contests for the Pacific Coast League’s El Paso Chihuahuas.

Gorman had eight saves and a 4.76 ERA in 42 relief appearances and one start last season for the Double-A Texas League’s Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics). In 56.2 innings pitched, the Newton, Massachusetts native walked 19 and struck out 72 (11.4 strikeouts per nine innings).

The Goldeyes now have 21 players under contract for the 2020 season.

Any changes to the 2020 schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be announced on the league website at americanassociationbaseball.com.