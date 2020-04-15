Man Charged After Manitoba RCMP Shoot at Vehicle on Highway 9











Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after they shot at a vehicle last week while attempting to make a traffic stop.

Officers with the Selkirk detachment were on patrol April 10 when they noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 9 and Grassmere Road at around 2:05 a.m.

As they tried to stop the vehicle, a collision occurred and an officer fired their weapon. The vehicle then took off and police began pursuing it.

During the chase, a police truck hit the suspect vehicle on Highway 9, forcing it to stop. Two men fled on foot, while one of them was later arrested with the help of a police dog.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Matthew Alvin Dueck, 36, has been charged with flight from police, assault with a weapon on a police officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant for numerous property-related offences.

Dueck is scheduled to appear in court on April 20.

RCMP are continuing to look for the second suspect involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at (204) 482-1222 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.