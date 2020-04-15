Manitoba Woman Dies from COVID-19 as Two New Cases Announced











WINNIPEG — Manitoba health officials say a woman in her 60s has died from COVID-19 (coronavirus), bringing the total number of deaths associated with the pandemic to five.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said the woman had lived in the Prairie Mountain Health Region and had underlying medical conditions. She had not been admitted to the intensive care unit, but was being treated in hospital.

The province on Wednesday also announced two new probable cases of COVID-19, as well as two cases that had been considered probable have later ruled as negative. The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba remains at 246.

Nine people are currently hospitalized, which includes four in intensive care. Active cases are now at 132, while 108 people have recovered.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 305 tests Tuesday. A total of 17,902 tests have been performed since early February.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.