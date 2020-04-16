Impaired Driving Charges Laid in Fatal Crash on Ebb and Flow First Nation













A fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Ebb and Flow First Nation has resulted in impaired driving charges being laid against a 27-year-old woman.

RCMP say she was driving on Lake Road NE at around 6:35 a.m. Thursday when she struck a local 36-year-old man on the road.

Police found the victim on the roadway and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The driver, also from Ebb and Flow First Nation, had stopped a short distance away. She remains in custody facing charges of impaired driving causing death.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision, is asked to contact the Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at (204) 447-2513 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.