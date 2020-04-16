Man Dies from Gunshot Wound in Centennial Neighbourhood











Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s 11th homicide of the year after a man was shot on Wednesday afternoon.

The 57-year-old victim was located near the intersection of Isabel Street and Ross Avenue at around 1:40 p.m. and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police say the man was first located in the rear lane of Ross Avenue between Ross and Elgin near the intersection where police found him. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators are asking for anyone who was in this area at around 1 p.m. and are aware of any suspicious or unusual activity to report it to the homicide unit at (204) 986-6508. Police are also asking businesses and residents to check video surveillance for any activity during this time.