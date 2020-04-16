Manitoba’s Online Mental Health Program Now Available











WINNIPEG — An online cognitive behavioural therapy program to help Manitobans cope with anxiety caused by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is now available.

The province previously announced the free AbilitiCBT program, which will support the mental health of individuals in a virtual-therapy setting.

The $4.5 million program has already received nearly 600 registrations and pairs Manitobans with professional therapists to address mild to moderate anxiety symptoms.

Therapists will address the following aspects of the pandemic, including:

• Uncertainty

• Physical isolation

• Caring for family and community members

• Information overload

• Stress management

The program will also help people learn what anxiety is and how it affects their emotions, mind, body and behaviour. It will provide anxiety-reducing cognitive behavioural-therapy skills, and help people develop coping strategies to track and reduce anxiety and better manage daily activities.

Registration is free and a therapist will reach out within three days to book an initial assessment by phone. Participants are asked to download an app and complete a health-screening questionnaire.

The program can be accessed through the province’s website.